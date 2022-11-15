Tripura CM, Union Minister Sonowal launch Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service, unveil 4 welfare schemes

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the nationwide celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas when he participated in multiple events held at different parts of Tripura on occasion. The Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha on these events at the Dhalai and Khowai districts of the state.

As per the official statement, with an aim to the overall development of the tribal

the population of Tripura, the Union Minister and the Tripura Chief Minister launched Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service and inaugurated four other schemes on this occasion.

Sonowal and Saha also unveiled the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Ambassa in the Dhalai district and at Khowai in the Khowai district of the state. Earlier, they inaugurated Janjati Gaurav Diwas Maha Mela at Ambassa Dasami ghat.

On this occasion, many senior citizens and leading members of the tribal society were honoured at these events, which hundreds of people attended.



After paying Shradhanjali to the great freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his Punya Tithi, Sonowal said, "The effort put in by the Great Birsa Munda exemplifies the epitome of patriotism. His commitment to bringing the people of tribal communities together to fight against British imperialism continues to inspire us to do more for the country.

He said that in order to celebrate the legend of Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a sincere effort through Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations across the country to commemorate the great freedom fighter and social reformer.

"It is a matter of great pride for all countrymen, whether or not he is a tribal, that we can now celebrate the efforts made by the tribal population. Janajatiya Gourab Diwas is celebrated with equal elan like Gandhi Jayanti and Ekta Diwas," he said.

Sonowal further said that for years, especially during the reign of Congress, due recognition was not given to the sacrifices made by the tribal society in India's freedom struggle. Even after independence, the tribal societies were left mostly unattended left at the mercy of exploiters and with minimum development. However, this changed in 2014 when the BJP government took charge at the centre.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this historical wrong has now been corrected. The whole country has recognised it and is celebrating the sacrifice made by the tribal communities today. Today, our President is Droupadi Murmu who is the first tribal to hold this prestigious office in India. As a tribal son, I feel proud of what we have achieved during these years. Today, as a tribal, we are equal members of this society, equal citizens of this country and equal stakeholders in our responsibility to build a new India," said Sonowal.

The Union Minister also appreciated the efforts made by the Tripura government to bring development to the tribal communities of the state. Under the able leadership of CM Manik Saha, the BJP-led government is doing well with many public welfare schemes to improve the socioeconomic aspects of tribal welfare.

The events were also attended by Sambit Patra, Chairman, of the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and National Spokesperson of BJP; Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment and MP, Tripura, Pratima Bhoumik among ministers of state government, MLAs, MPs, BJP officials, party workers along with families of freedom fighter. (ANI)

