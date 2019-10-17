Tripura: Court rejects anticipatory bail of former PWD Minister Badal Choudhury, police conducts searches

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A Tripura Court has rejected anticipatory bail of Badal Choudhury, CPI (M) MLA and former state Public Works Dept (PWD) Minister in a Rs 600-crore PWD scam.

Public Prosecutor Biswajit Dey confirmed that the anticipatory bail plea of Choudhury has been rejected by a Tripura court. Choudhary is a sitting MLA from Hrishyamukh constituency.

Following the denial of anticipatory bail, a huge contingent of security personnel and police teams, under the leadership of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar Dhruba Nath, searched for the MLA at the state CPI (M) headquarters and MLA Hostel.

Meanwhile, former chief engineer Sunil Bhowmik who was arrested on Sunday in connection with the same case has been sent to police remand for interrogation.

Earlier on August 23, Vigilance sleuths had quizzed Choudhury over irregularities in construction work and misuse of power during his tenure as PWD-minister from 2008-2009. (ANI)

