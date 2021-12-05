Tripura DGP to chair commandment level meeting of all TSR battalions today on Sepahijala fratricide incident

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 5 (ANI): After two Tripura State Rifles (TRS) jawans were killed in a fratricide yesterday morning at Sepahijala district, Tripura Director-General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav will be chairing a commandment level meeting of all TSR battalions on Sunday.

There are altogether 12 Battalions of Tripura State Rifles in the state.

Two Tripura State Rifle jawans were killed after one of their colleagues went on a shooting spree on Saturday morning at ONGC GCS located at Madhupur, Konaban under Tripura's Sepahijala district.

All the jawans belonged to the 5th Battalion of the TSR, police said.



Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the bereaved families.

According to sources in the police department, at around 9:30 AM on Saturday one firing incident took place in Konaban GCS (ONGC Post) under Madhupur police station.

Rifleman Sukanta Das posted at the ONGC post suddenly started firing on his senior colleagues indiscriminately. Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Another Nayab Subedar Kiran Jamatia of the same post also received gunshots. Bleeding profusely Jamatia was referred to an Agartala based hospital. He died after being brought to the hospital, confirmed the police sources.

After the incident, Sukanta Das surrendered before the Madhupur police station with the arms and ammunition. The wife of the accused, Das Mallika Reang is also in the police and is currently posted at Radha Kishore Pur police station.

On being asked about the possible reason behind the incident, police sources said that Das applied for leave which was denied by his higher authorities citing refresher training. He got enraged by the denial and lost his temper. In his fit of rage, he opened fire from the firearm he was wielding. He was arrested and interrogation is under process to ascertain the details of the incident. (ANI)

