Tripura: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Dharmanagar

Dharmanagar (Tripura) [India], April 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred in Tripura's Dharmanagar on Saturday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 7: 37 am at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake occurred at 41 km from Dharmanagar in Tripura.



"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.4, Occurred on 15-04-2023, 07:37:46 IST, Lat: 24.53 & Long: 92.53, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 41km ENE of Dharmanagar, Tripura," the NCS stated in a tweet.

Earlier on April 12, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occured in Bihar's Araria at 5: 35 am.

On April 12, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 also struck 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri in at 5: 35 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. (ANI)

