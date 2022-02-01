Tripura finance min welcomes Rs 1,500 cr package for North East, says 'budget forward-looking'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 1 (ANI): Tripura Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the Finance portfolio welcomed the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 and said that it's a forward-looking budget based on the principles of Macroeconomics where similar allocations are made for the whole country.

Jishnu Dev Varma hailed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Rs 1,500 crore infrastructure push exclusively for the North East region.

"This is a broad budget for the country and it will be very beneficial for the North East. Rs 1,500 crore for the North East's infrastructure development is the need of the hour. She talked about 'Gati Shakti'--which I feel translates to the government's initiatives to logistics. Logistics for both goods and humans. Apart from that, 25,000 kilometres of highways are going to be constructed that will also help North East's highway's network in expansion", said Varma.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spoke about Rs 60,000 crore earmarked for 'Nal Se Jal' and Ropeways for hilly states and said, "This is a broad budget that has an allocation for everyone. There are no special favours for anyone".



Appreciating PM Modi's role in taking the country ahead, he said, "The country recorded an all-time high GST collection of Rs 1 lakh 4o thousand crores. The Fiscal deficit has also slipped and the way allocations are made keeping all sectors in mind with special stress in infrastructure, the GDP growth is also estimated to be between 8 to 8.5 per cent, it's really commendable and the country is on the right path. I thank the Finance Minister for allocating funds for the North East. Infrastructure Building is a challenge here in the North East. I feel under the leadership of PM Modi the country will grow further".

On being asked about how this budget will impact the Tripura Budget, Varma said, "The main spirit of our budget will be to ensure the wellbeing and welfare of people, creation of employment opportunities, and sustainable development".

He said the Union Budget talks about solar lighting, aspirational blocks, aspirational districts etc. Tripura has already declared the Dhalai district as an aspirational district and four blocks as aspirational blocks.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha today.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

