Tripura: Five-year-old girl worshipped as Goddess Durga on Maha Ashtami

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): While people across the country were seen offering prayers to idols of Goddess Durga on Maha Ashtami, a five-year-old girl here was worshipped as the living embodiment of Maa Durga following an age-old tradition called 'Kumari Puja'.

This tradition was started and is celebrated by the Ramakrishna Mission every year and was celebrated on Sunday on Durga Ashtami this year.

"Today, this puja is very relevant because maybe we are little careless or irresponsible about the role of women or not giving them the due regards in our day to day life. Hence, not just the idol mother but through Kumari puja it is an initiative by us to pay them the due respect. Mothers have to take this responsibility and we through this puja want to spread the message that the society is respectful toward mothers," said Hitakamaya Nanda, Secretary, Sri Ramakrishna Math, Tripura.

Devotees throng the place every year to witness this puja here. One such devotee, Choitali Datta while speaking to ANI said: "This should be celebrated everywhere as today in our society a large proportion of women are facing atrocities and are helpless. But through this, we can increase respect for women. Ramakrishna mission here or at Belurmath or other places and even at houses organise such Kumari puja. Even Swamiji did this puja."

"Every year, the Kumari Puja is celebrated over here, to mark that women should be worshipped and I come here to witness this," Joyjit Chaudhary, a devotee told ANI. (ANI)

