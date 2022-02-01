Tripura: Government employee held with fake currency notes with face value Rs 40,000

Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], February 1 (ANI): Tripura police have arrested a government employee for illegal possession of fake Indian currency notes with face value Rs 40,000 after a tip-off from an informer, said local police.

"The police nabbed the accused Jayanta Debbarma, an employee of Tripura government's Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) department acting on a tip-off," said Banoj Biplab Das, Sonamura sub-divisional police officer.

"Debbarma was arrested on Sunday night from Sonamura market located under Sepahijala district of Tripura," SDPO said.



The police have recovered 20 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from his possession.

"We received inputs that he is carrying fake Indian currency and trying to peddle it in the local markets. Accordingly, two cops were sent to investigate the matter. Based on the findings of the investigation he was arrested", he said.

He was produced before the local court on Monday. Das said the probe is underway to trace the source of the money and whether he has any links with Bangladesh.

Sonamura is a bordering sub-division of Tripura that shares a long unfenced stretch of the International borders with Bangladesh. (ANI)

