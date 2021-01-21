Tripura govt approves proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 21 (ANI): Tripura Education Minister Ratanlal Nath on Wednesday announced that the state government has approved proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to all girls from class sixth to twelfth.

"To enhance female menstrual hygiene, the Tripura Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for providing free sanitary napkins among all school girls from class sixth to twelfth," Nath said while addressing a press conference in the secretariat.

A total of 1,68,252 students shall be covered under this new scheme called 'Kishori Suchita Abhiyan'. This will involve an investment of Rs 3,61,63,248 from the state's exchequer during a period of three years.



"The state education department has also adopted the 'Policy On School Bag 2020' in accordance with the guideline of the Department of School Education and Literacy of Education Ministry," the minister added.

He informed that the COVID-situation in the state is fast improving and at present only five patients are under treatment at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital. However, 32 people are under home isolation.

Nath added that the positivity rate on Tuesday had come down to 0.12 per cent and there has been no report of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state during the last four days. He further said that till date, 4269 healthcare workers have been vaccinated and there is no report of any side effect. (ANI)

