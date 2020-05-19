Tripura govt directs officials to prepare for Cyclone Amphan

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Tripura government has on Tuesday directed its district officials to take necessary measures to prepare for the approaching Cyclone Amphan.

The government's directions came after IMD Agartala forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour and heavy rainfall at isolated placed in all districts on May 20 and 21.

"As such, there is no warning of the high impact of Amphan to Tripura but there is no certainty of movement of the exact path of the cyclone as predicted by IMD. Hence, the administration may be prepared to handle if there is any high impact to this cyclone," the government said a statement.

The state control room and district control rooms are being informed periodically about the movement of the cyclone.

The government has directed officials to be alert to the situation and "accordingly take necessary preparedness measures as per your district". (ANI)

