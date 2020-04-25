Tripura govt removes State Health Secy, Mission Director NHM over irregularities in protective gear procurement

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 25 (ANI): Tripura Government has removed the State Health Secretary and Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) from their posts for alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical kits, protective gears, medicines for fighting COVID-19, State Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

He said that an investigation has been ordered into the alleged irregularities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are only two coronavirus cases in Tripura including one who has been cured. (ANI)

