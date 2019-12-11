Tripura govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services to prevent rumours about clash

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Tripura government on Tuesday suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the state for 48 hours after police found that rumours were being mongered about ethnic clashes between tribals and non-tribals in Manu and Kanchanpur areas.

The step has been taken to prevent mischief mongers from spreading rumours and to maintain law and order situation in the state.

"It has been noticed that SMS and social media platforms are being widely used for transmission of fake images and videos as well as text messages which have potential to incite violence," notification of the Home department's signed by A K Bhattacharya, Additional Secretary of the state government, said.

The prohibition has been extended to press messages as well, according to the order.

Violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the notification said. (ANI)

