Tripura HC commends the role of police for tracing housewife missing since two years

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 18 (ANI): The High Court of Tripura, in a recent order, commended the role of the state police force for successfully tracing a housewife who went missing two years back and taking the needful steps to investigate the missing complaint.

Hearing a Habeas Corpus petition, the High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyay reads: "We appreciate the efforts of Tripura Police and the assistance rendered by the Court at Thane to protect the interest of the alleged victim We also suggest to the Director-General of Police, Tripura to issue commendation to the Police Officers namely Inspector Rana Chatterjee and Inspector Jayanta Kumar Dey, who had gone to Mumbai to investigate into the matter since they have done a commendable job in not only locating the victim but also producing her before the appropriate Court at Thane and ensuring the recording of 164 statement."

The order was related to the missing case of a housewife from the Chailengta area under Tripura's Dhalai district. The team of Tripura police successfully traced her to Maharashtra where she was staying with another partner.

In her statement, she clearly stated that the abusive nature of her husband turned her conjugal life unbearable. She was introduced to her present partner through an online dating platform and consequently, they started living together in Thane.

Advocate General of Tripura SS Dey informed the Court that the alleged victim girl in the case was willing to return to Tripura and stay with her father in her ancestral home. Considering the submission of the Tripura Government, the Court directed that police to file an appropriate application before the concerned Court seeking liberty.

"We further direct the Tripura Police to send a team of officers including a lady officer to Mumbai to file an appropriate application through the alleged victim before the Court concerned and on being granted such liberty bring the alleged victim to the residence of her father. Since the alleged victim has been found and she is not in unlawful custody, nothing further remains for our consideration in the present writ of habeas corpus Accordingly, the present writ petition stands disposed of in terms of the aforesaid order," the order read. (ANI)