IPFT spokesperson Mongal Debbarma addressing a press conference in Agartala on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Tripura: IPFT threatens alliance partner BJP over attack on its supporters

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:10 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 18 (ANI): Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), the alliance tribal partner of ruling BJP in the state, has threatened to think of another alternative over the allegations of its supporters of being attacked by the saffron cadres.
During a press conference, IPFT spokesperson Mongal Debbarma said: "Despite BJP and IPFT being alliance partners in the government, we are being regularly attacked with weapons. Houses are vandalised besides threats."
"We have tolerated them a lot and maybe in the coming days, we have to think of some other alternative. We want this to stop immediately or the IPFT shall get prepared to agitate against it or face it," he said.
Narrating about the alleged attacks by BJP cadres on IPFT supporters, he said: "On the midnight of June 14, a section of BJP goons in Gandacherra attacked the house of our leader Premsadhan Tripura. We have also noticed attacks in Ambassa on the house of our AGM Jibanjoy Reang. His house boundary and other properties were vandalised by a section of BJP supporters."
"We are very sorry to say that despite being alliance partners, if such incidents continue, we shall not tolerate it anymore and in coming days shall think over organising major agitation," he said.
He continued, "In a similar way, on June 15 around 250 BJP cadres attack the house of our leader Premsahan Tripura at Gandacherra. They burned a bike and vandalised everything in his house. All members present in the house, along with our supporters were physically assaulted."
Debbarma further alleged that after the completion of the recent Lok Sabha elections, throughout Tripura, BJP cadres are mounting attacks on the IPFT supporters and on the members of other non-BJP political parties.
The rift in the ruling alliance in Tripura came to the fore on Monday after the IPFT alleged the BJP workers were attacking its supporters post the Lok Sabha election. However, the charge has been denied by the BJP.(ANI)

