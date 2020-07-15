Tripura: Ker Puja celebrated at Royal Palace in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 15 (ANI): Ker Puja was celebrated in the premises of Royal Palace in Agartala on Tuesday.

Ker means 'boundary' or 'specified area' in the regional language -- 'Kokborok', spoken by the tribals here. Ker Puja is a century-old celebration observed in Tripura. The Puja is celebrated two weeks after Kharchi Puja in the Royal Palace in Agartala with financial support from the state government.

"Ker is considered the guardian deity of Vastu Devata in Tripura since the Manikya dynasty started ruling the state and is worshipped to protect the state from the evil spirit and black magic. No one can go outside the boundary specified by the organisers of Ker during the two and half days of celebrations," said Sambhu Bhattacharjee, Royal Priest.

"The 'chantais', or head priest, is regarded as a king during this celebration. A large piece of bamboo is bent to replicate the image of Ker. It is generally believed that the former rulers used to perform this Puja for the general welfare of the people of the state. Strict rituals have to be followed in the celebration," Bhattacharjee added.

The offerings and sacrifices are important aspects of the Ker Puja. Eggs, pigeons, and homemade liquor are offered to citizens. The area in and around the royal palace was notified for the 'Ker Puja' by the West Tripura district magistrate.

Royal Priest further said that "During the royal times the entire area from Puran Haveli - the erstwhile capital of Tripura and around 12 km east of this city was under Ker notification and all kinds of amusement, recreation, and ceremonies were banned in the notified areas."

Tripura police personnel fire guns before the beginning of the rituals and at the end of it. Ker Puja was initiated to safeguard the people from diseases, destitution, and external aggression. (ANI)

