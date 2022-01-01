Tripura lays emphasis on improving learning capabilities of students, says state's Education Minister

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 1 (ANI): Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday said that the state education department is trying its best to make students fairly capable of learning as per the standard of their respective classes.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the sidelines of the official launch programme of 100-days reading campaign at the Heritage Park Open Theatre in Agartala city, Nath said, "In several surveys, it has been revealed that a sizable chunk of students is not capable of understanding as per the standards of their class. This is why, we have started the 'Natun Disha' programme, which faced a halt due to the Covid pandemic. Through this programme, we have succeeded in improving the learning capabilities of our students."

While in the beginning, he said, only 47 per cent of students were found to be suitable for their classes and could read and write properly, "a remarkable leap to 84 per cent was recorded".

"This 100-day reading programme, launched by the Central government, is also planned on similar lines," he added.



According to the minister, for the next 14 weeks, children from different schools would participate in the programme to improve their reading skills.

"We have three priority sectors; We want our students to inculcate the skill of reading, writing and solving mathematical problems. The students from class VI to VII are participating in the programme and we hope this will fetch good results for the students", he said.

In order to make the event interesting, the education department collaborated with the Forest Department of Tripura for making visual stories of animals found in Tripura's wildlife sanctuaries.

"The audio-visual mode of teaching is an effective format nowadays. The human brain can remember cinema for long years but fail to memorise lectures. The forest department has shown some of its audio-visual presentations made for the children to make the event interesting", said Nath.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Tripura DK Sharma said, "Panchatantra stories are very effective in imparting moral values to the children. Apart from that, these stories can also make children aware of the food habits of wild animals and the importance of saving the forest land". (ANI)

