Tripura: Over 1000 bottles of contraband Escaf cough syrup seized, 3 held

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 22 (ANI): Over 1,000 bottles of contraband Escaf cough syrup were seized from a truck here in Chandrapur area on Friday, police said.

Sashvat Kumar, Sub-Divisional police officer of the Sadar sub-division said: "Acting on a tip-off, we stopped a vehicle for checking and found more than 1,000 bottles of Escaf cough syrup."

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and three persons including the driver have been arrested, he said.

This incident comes less than 48 hours after the recovery of more than 52,000 Yaba tablets and brown sugar, and over Rs 13 lakhs in cash from a drug peddler's house in Santipara area here. (ANI)

