Tripura Police arrest two con men from Bihar

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Tripura Police on Sunday brought back two con men to Agartala after arresting them from Bihar's Tajpur in Samastipur district.

The accused persons were identified as Navneet Kumar and Vinod Kumar. After the police force successfully traced them out, a team of police personnel from Tripura's Crime Branch Unit left for the location where both the con men were hiding.



The police team, in collaboration with local police, finally arrested them on February 27 last and after the due proceedings--grant of transit remand--they were brought to Agartala.

"The interrogation of the accused persons would be done at New Capital Complex Police Station located at the outskirts of Agartala city. Two FIRs were filed in connection with the crime in Tripura Kumarghat and Kailashahar. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch given the gravity of the crime", a top source in Tripura police told ANI.

On being asked about the sum of the money involved in the scam, the officials said, "as per the scheme, Rs 5,000 was entitled to each of the beneficiaries. (ANI)

