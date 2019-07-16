Tripura police arrest two Myanmar nationals without proper Indian documents

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tripura Police have arrested two Myanmar nationals for not having proper Indian documents.

KR Deb, officer-in-charge, Battala police outpost said, "They are unable to tell how they came here but they have IDs showing their Myanmar nationality."

Both the arrested persons will be produced before the court as they do not have documents to be in India, Deb added. (ANI)

