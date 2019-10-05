Tripura Police beef up security for Durga Puja celebrations

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Amid the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations in the state, the police on Saturday beefed up security measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

"For incident-free Durga Puja in the state, the state police have taken adequate security measures," Director General of Police (DGP) AK Shukla told ANI.

"In all, 9,250 security personnel including 5,150 from the Tripura State Rifles and 4,100 state police personnel shall be deployed throughout the state," he said.

"Moreover, 325 police vans shall also be there for immediate action in addition to the Dial 100 Police Seva, which shall be available round the clock and monitored centrally," said the DGP.

According to Shukla, the police personnel will also be present in civil uniforms.

Around 2,459 clubs and community Durga Puja committees have registered themselves with the Tripura Police and taken permission for puja this year.

The DGP said that of 2,459 community pujas in the state, 869 pujas are taking place in the urban areas while 1,590 in rural areas.

In and around Agartala, as many as 503 Durga Puja pandals have been set up by various clubs.

The state police have also asked the organisers to install CCTV cameras in their pandals for additional security. (ANI)

