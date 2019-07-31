Tripura Police burns 6,300 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.15 crore

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Tripura Police on Tuesday destroyed over 6,300 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.15 crore by burning it in RK Nagar area of West Tripura district on Tuesday.

"The state government has constituted two committees -- Drug Disposal Committee and High-Level Drug Disposal Committee -- for the destruction of psychotropic substances and contraband drugs, respectively," said Uttam Kumar Mazumder, Inspector General (IG) of Tripura Police.

The drugs were destroyed under the surveillance of a High-Level Drug Disposal Committee, with the permission of the district court, said the police.

Mazumdar informed that the drugs were agglomerated from the four police stations -- Udaipur, Dharmanagar, Kalam Chora and Melagarh seized by the police personnel in the last few months. (ANI)

