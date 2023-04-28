Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 28 (ANI): Tripura police on Thursday detained six Bangladesh nationals from the premises of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport in Agartala, police said.
"The Bangladesh nationals, identified as Doli Begam, Khaleda Begam, Munni Begam, Zinnad Begam, Tania Begam, Ahad Hossain of Hossain, were detained for suspicious activity," Tripura police said in a statement.
The interrogation of the detainees was underway, police informed further.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Tripura police detain six Bangladesh nationals from MBB Airport
ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2023 03:26 IST
