Tripura Police recovers 40,560 bottles of Phensedyl worth over Rs 22.5 lakhs

Badharghat (Tripura) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Tripura Police recovered 40,560 bottles of Phensydel worth over Rs 22.5 lakhs from a godown in Badharghat town on Monday.

"We have arrested the owner of the godown and manager has also been detained," said Tarun Debbarma, a police official.

Bhadarghat Assembly constituency in Tripura will undergo by-elections on September 23.

The cough syrup Phensydel is often used as an addictive drug.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

