Tripura royal scion breaks down in tears during public address over non-participation of IPFT in 'Greater Tipraland'

Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], March 6 (ANI): Tripura royal scion and former Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman on Friday broke down in tears as he addressed a gathering and said that he felt like being stabbed from behind following non-participation of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the rally.

He said that he feared that if the Tiprasa communities are not united and remain fragmented as it has been since Tripura merged with India more than 70 years back, then the very existence of the community would be threatened.

Speaking to ANI, Deb Barman said "He is hopeful that IPFT will go by the agreement signed with him and earlier in the morning he had a telephonic discussion with the party's president N C Debbarma and hopefully they will respond in a positive manner."

However, the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) chief said that he had no discussion with the BJP and if there was to be any discussion then the invitation should come from Delhi directly as there is no use talking with the local BJP leadership who are only interested in seat-sharing for the forthcoming TTAADC election. He said that he considered his call of 'Greater Tipraland' as being a much bigger matter.



Meantime, Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, INPT president said that he is hopeful that most of the regional parties will come together and fight the Autonomous District Council (ADC) election together so that more funds could be allotted from the government of India and for the development of the ADC areas.

Hrangkhawl, a former rebel turned MLA added that he along with the royal scion had met the IPFT president N C Debbarma and for the greater cause of coming to power in ADC, he is even ready to sacrifice seats in the coming district council vote but all of a sudden the INPT leaders have changed their mind and so they are helpless.

The political dynamics of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election here is constantly taking new twists as allies between the political parties are changing regularly.

Friday saw a new twist with ruling BJP ally IPFT which has stitched alliance with newly formed TIPRA party of the Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman but was missing from the mass gathering at Bishramgan which called for 'Greater Tipraland' demand.

On the contrary, once Congress ally INPT president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl was found accompanying Deb Barman who sometime back resigned as the Congress party chief of Tripura and had called for a major alliance of the Tiprasa community in his protest against the national parties. (ANI)

