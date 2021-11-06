Tripura Sundari Temple to start online delivery of prasad

Tripura (Agartala) [India], November 6 (ANI): Considering the high demand from devotees based out of different parts of the country, Tripura Sundari Temple trust has decided to start online delivery of Prasad.

With this move, the devotees from any corner of the state as well as the country can order Prasad for their families.

According to Hindu mythology, this 521-year-old shrine is among the 51 Shakti Pithas and draws massive gatherings in the times of Diwali when the annual festival and fair take place.



Even this year, more than 2.5 lakh devotees gathered on the occasion of Diwali at the temple.

Sources in the Gomati District Administration that looks after the temple, said, "There is a huge demand for Matabari Prasad. Lakhs of people come here round the year and plead with the temple trust to make arrangements for online delivery of Prasad. Finally, this is going to happen soon. Already a private company namely Advance D technology has been awarded the responsibility to deliver Prasad in accordance with the online orders."

Located 55 kilometres away from Agartala, the temple has established itself as a premier tourist destination for both domestic and international tourists. The holy shrine is also famous for its famous lake Kalyan Sagar, a conservation site for rare Bostami turtles (Black Soft Shell turtles). It is believed that the shrine was built over the hillock that appears akin to a tortoise and in the Kalyan Sagar lake, the holy tortoises have started living since the temple was built in 1501. (ANI)

