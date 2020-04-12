Tripura to conduct tests for all 769 people under quarantine

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tripura government has decided to conduct tests for all 769 persons, who are now in quarantine, within a week.

As of now, 337 samples have been tested including the two positive cases. On April 10, Tripura confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus.

According to the authorities, the patient had travelled along with the COVID-19 positive patient in the train.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the count of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8,356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

