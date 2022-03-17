Tripura to get its first digital museum, Rs 40 cr allocated

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 17 (ANI): Tripura has allocated Rs 40 crore to set up the state's first digital museum.

The historic Pushpabanta palace, also the old governor's house will be converted into a museum named after Maharaja Bir Birendra Kishore Manikya, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said while presenting the state budget proposals for the financial year 2022-23.

"Puhspabanta Palace, the erstwhile Governor House will be developed as Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre with a project cost of Rs 40 crore. It will have a combination of both physical and digital components, thus making it one of the first digital museums in the country", said Dev Varma.



Pushpabanta Palace is a historic palace built by the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, in which Rabindra Nath Tagore used to stay during his visit to Tripura, according to historians.

The five-day budget session of the Tripura assembly began on Thursday.

This will be the last Budget of the BJP-IPFT government before the State goes to Assembly polls early next year to elect all 60 members of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

