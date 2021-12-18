Tripura Tribal areas ADC passes resolution to create its own police force

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has passed three resolutions and four Bills in the council on Friday, including a bill for the creation of an unarmed police force for the district council areas.

"All the seven Bills and resolutions tabled in the council were passed without any opposition with healthy discussions," said Animesh Debbarma, Member, Deputy Chief Executive.

It is one of Among all the Bills, the police Bill assumed significance as for the first time any of the sixth schedule autonomous bodies of North East India, TTAADC has taken a step to raise its own police force. Reacting on the matter,



"The police had been placed for discussion and passage to ensure that a certain amount of law order situation comes under the control of the district council administration," said Pradyot Deb Barma, Chairman, The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance.

"A bill was passed in 1994 by the TTAADC to raise a separate unarmed police force. It became an act after the then governor Siddheswar Prasad gave his assent to the Bill three years later. The office of the then Governor had asked the TTAADC to frame necessary rules for the purpose. And, the present TTAADC administration will only do the remaining task," said a source.

This will be the first such incident where an autonomous body of North East India formed under the sixth schedule will constitute its own police force. (ANI)

