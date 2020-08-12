According to locals, seven people have been killed in train accidents in the area since 2004. (ANI)
Tripura: Villagers block railway track in Panisagar to demand construction of level-crossing

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 05:43 IST

Panisagar (Tripura) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Hundreds of villagers blocked a railway track in Panisagar area of North Tripura on Tuesday, demanding construction of a level-crossing in the area.
A local said, "In absence of the level-crossing, the railway line poses risk to the lives of locals."

According to locals, seven people have been killed in train accidents since 2004.
"Since 2004, 7 people have been killed in train accidents while crossing the track. We demand that either a railway crossing or an overbridge is constructed. We will continue the blockage until our demands are fulfilled," said a local in Panisagar area of North Tripura district. (ANI)

