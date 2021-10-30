Tripura violence: High court directs state govt to take strict action against fake news

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 30 (ANI): Tripura High Court on Friday passed an order and called upon the social media platforms to act responsibly in view of the recent violence in the state.

A High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Subhasish Talapatra directed the state to initiate befitting steps to prevent fictitious news articles from appearing on social media.

The Court was hearing a petition that was taken up on its own in connection with the recent violence that took place at Panisagar under North Tripura district.

"We direct the State to initiate appropriate action against all such social media platforms in order to ensure that such false, fictitious and or fabricated news articles or visual footages do not come on to the social media platforms and even if they do, they are removed at the earliest," said the Court.

This Court calls upon the social media platforms to also act responsibly from Friday.

"Media has every right, as a part of their activities, to publish the truth. It should not be allowed to be used to spread untruth and spread communal tensions. We direct the respondents to file further affidavits before this Court on or before November 10, 2021 specifically dealing with preventive measures they had taken or what is their plan of scuttling the design of stoking communal tension or to perpetrate in the violence," the order copy said.



The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 12, 2021.

Appreciating the role of the state government, the Court asked for detailed affidavits in regard to the developments of investigation and other actions being taken by the government to restore peace and tranquility.

"Today's local newspapers of Tripura indicate that an uneasy calm is prevalent. Officials need to ensure that there is no repetition of the occurrences which took place on October 26, 2021. It is further informed that all necessary steps must be taken by the State to ensure that such occurrences are not repeated. While taking note of the developments as noted hereinabove, this Court also considers it appropriate to take note of the fact that various peace committees have been formed in various locations where communal strife exists," read the order copy.

While commending such efforts on the part of the state, this Court also commended the steps taken by various political parties to restore peace and order within the state. "These steps, in our considered view, will go a long way in regaining the confidence of the citizens at large. However, these steps need to be further expanded", the Court observed taking cognizance of the media reports.

While making some suggestions to the state government, the Court added, "This Court also takes into account of the fact that the Chief Minister of the State has reported in the local press yesterday as well as today that he has directed the officials concerned to compute the damages that have occurred and to immediately see the compensation as deemed appropriate is granted to them. We direct the state to take urgent action in this regard so that the livelihood of persons who have lost their source of income can be restored at the earliest. In this regard, we wish to record our appreciation of the media at large, in particular the print media who appear to have taken up a very active positive role in trying to restore peace and order within the state. We assert that the media shall remain vigilant at all times and continue discharging its duty in a responsible manner which it has already exhibited. However, it is brought to our notice by the Advocate General that social media in particular have been carrying certain articles or visual footages which are either morphed and/or unrelated to the State of Tripura with sole intent of once again reigniting the passions of people."

Earlier Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey informed the Court about the steps that were taken to douse the tension. As of now, two cases were registered for circulating fake news and altogether five cases were registered with several police stations of the state.

"State Police has undertaken various steps including deployment of additional security personnel, guarding of religious places, peace meetings, additional vehicular mobiles etc to maintain peace. All necessary arrangements to maintain peace in the State are being made by the State Government," Dey informed the Court. (ANI)

