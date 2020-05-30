Tripura West BJP MP performs 'havan' to combat COVID-19

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 30 (ANI): BJP MP, Pratima Bhowmik from Tripura West, participated in puja and havan organised to save the world from COVID-19 pandemic, in Agartala on Friday.

However, Bhowmik and others who participated in the puja flouted the social distancing norms and were also not wearing the face masks.

"A havan was organized here to save the world from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. This havan will benefit everyone and it will bring peace," said Bhowmik.

India's COVID-19 count rose to 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,706 fatalities, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

