Tripurari Atharv appointed new IGP Traffic of West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 15 (ANI): West Bengal government on Tuesday promoted Tripurari Atharv, as the new inspector general police (IGP), Traffic of the state.



As per the official notification of the West Bengal government, Atharva was serving as Commissioner of Police (CP), in the Siliguri Police Commissionerate in the rank of IG.

The post of CP in Siliguri Police Commissionerate will be succeeded by Devendra Prakash Singh, who was previously serving as Additional CP-III of Kolkata.

"Notification dated December 15 of Government of West Bengal, Home and Hill Affairs Department, Police Service Cell, the Governor is pleased to appoint to Tripurari Atharv, as the new inspector general police (IGP), Traffic of the state, and Devendra Prakash Singh as new CP in Siliguri Police Commissionerate, on transfer with effect from the date of assuming their charge until further orders," the notification read. (ANI)

