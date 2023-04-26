Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee, Himangshu Mohan Chowdhury, passes away at 84

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee, Himangshu Mohan Chowdhury, passed away on Tuesday.

The retired Civil Service officer and a humanitarian passed away at the age of 84.

While he was posted as the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) in Sonamura during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, Chowdhury extended a helping hand to over 2.5 lakh Bangladeshis, who came to Tripura fleeing the conflict and persecution back home.



He had set up tents and temporary kitchens for the refugees, ensuring food and shelter.

He was conferred with the country's third-highest civilian honour by the Union government in 1972.

The then Bangladesh government also honoured him for his "dedication and spontaneity".

Condoling the demise, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Himangshu Mohan Chowdhury-ji, the first Padma Shri awardee from Tripura."

"May his departed soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti!" CM Saha added. (ANI)

