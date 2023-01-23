Trivandrum: Muscat-bound flight returns shortly after take-off due to techincal glitch

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): An Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat landed back in 45 minutes after taking off due to a technical glitch, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the flight management system (FMS) developed a technical glitch.

"The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am," they added.



"There were 105 passengers onboard and the flight will take off again at 1 pm today (Monday)," an official said.

Earlier in December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight.

Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident, the aviation body had said. (ANI)

