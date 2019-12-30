Trivandrum: Women took to streets for night-walk on Nirbhaya's death anniversary

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Sending out a strong message that women can walk 'fearlessly' on streets in the night without being stigmatized, women cutting across ages took to streets for "night walk" here on Sunday, December 29, the day when the Delhi's gang rape victim "Nirbhaya" succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore in 2012.

"This is something that is not much talked about. Why a woman can't walk on streets freely in the night without being stigmatized or look down upon," said woman participant.

"This will send a strong message that women can do whatever they feel like and there should be no restriction," she added.

"This is a very good initiative. Most of the women are afraid of venturing out in the night but such marches will help in empowering women folk," said another woman who participated in the night walk.

"At times when there are rape and other sorts of atrocities on women it is essential to show that we are not afraid of such crimes," she added.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. (ANI)

