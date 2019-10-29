Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Trivendra Singh meets Maha Guv, extends Diwali greetings

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 06:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the latter's residence here on Monday.
As per top party sources, various topics related to the development of the state were discussed between the two leaders
Koshyari also extended Diwali greetings to Rawat.
Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also met the Governor at Raj Bhavan.
The meeting comes amid an ongoing tussle over government formation in the state between the BJP and Shiv Sena.
The development came soon after Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote met the governor at Raj Bhavan.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

