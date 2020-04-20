Trivendra Singh Rawat conveys condolences over death of Yogi Adityanath's father, says he will be remembered for his social work

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday conveyed his condolences to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over the demise of his father Anand Singh Bisht after a prolonged illness.

"The news of the demise of Anand Singh Bishtji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father) is very saddening. He had made immense contributions to the society as a social worker and as a member of the party. He had also played a big role in establishing a school in the far-flung Yamkeshwar region. He will be remembered by the people from the area for his work," Rawat told ANI here.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also expressed his solidarity with the family of the deceased at this time of grief.

Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away at the AIIMS in the national capital on Monday.

Meanwhile, speaking about the conditions during the extended lockdown phase in Uttarakhand, Rawat said, "The COVID-19 situation in the state is completely under control. There were some issues due to the Jamaatis, some people who came from outside and were found infected. However, The role of our health-workers, policemen, social organisations and all frontline workers is commendable. I appeal to all citizens to continue to cooperate with lockdown rules."

He added that many relaxations have been given in the lockdown and "economic activities have more or less resumed here."

Uttarkhand as of Monday morning had 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 patients who have been cured and discharged. No death, due to the infection, has been reported so far in the state, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

