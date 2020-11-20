Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand's first ever Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the first-ever Nayar Valley Adventure festival and National Paragliding Accuracy Competition in Pauri on Thursday.

With an aim to attract adventure tourists in the state, Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival will be concluded on November 22.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced that a training centre for paragliding will soon be opened in Nayar Valley. He also directed the officials to scout for suitable land for the paragliding training center.

An aero show exhibited by different pilots marked the beginning of the festival.

According to the organisers of the fest, national paragliding competition and mountain trail bike racing from Lansdowne to Pauri will take place during the festival. As many as 100 people will participate in the national paragliding competition, while 30 others have registered for mountain trail biking.



The prize distribution ceremony for different sports will be held at the closing ceremony of the event.



The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is well-endowed with natural resources and if harnessed well, it can be a money-spinning business in the state.

"State government is focussed on giving a facelift to rural areas, health services, film division, and tourism. To lure tourists, theme-based destinations are being developed," he said.



"Inaugurated the first Nayar Valley Adventure Festival at Bilkhet, Pauri and launched the National Paragliding Accuracy Competition today. A paragliding training centre set to open on this occasion. This event will help make the Nayar valley of Pauri a new adventure destination", the Chief Minister tweeted later. (ANI)

