Trivendra Singh Rawat, Yogi Adityanath leave for Badrinath from Gauchar

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively left for Badrinath from Gauchar here on Tuesday morning.

Both the Chief Ministers performed portals closing ceremony of the Kedarnath temple amid the heavy snowfall yesterday and were stuck at the shrine due to weather conditions. Later they arrived at Gauchar and stayed at an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp.

The shrine of Kedarnath is covered in a layer of snow as the Valley and the surrounding hills received fresh spells of snowfall, causing a significant dip in the temperature levels of the hills.

According to officials, Rawat and Adityanath will offer prayers at the Badrinath temple.





"The foundation stone of a 40-room tourist guest house at Badrinath to be operated by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will also be laid during the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's visit. The cost of the guest house will be Rs 11 crores and will be built in two years' time," they had said.

Notably, the portals of Gangotri Temple in Uttarkashi were closed for the winter season on Sunday and the portals of Kedarnath, Yamunotri were closed yesterday, followed by that of Badrinath on November 19. (ANI)





