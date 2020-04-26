Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj wears deserted look this Akshaya Tritiya

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj wore a deserted look on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday.

A handful of people, residing near Triveni Sangam, were seen taking the holy dip in the river.

Taking a dip at the Sangam is considered highly auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. According to Hindu belief, the Triveni Sangam is the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

"We have come here for the ritual bath. Which we hope will wash away our sins. There is no crowd due to the lockdown," said a local while speaking to ANI.

"Due to the lockdown, there are hardly any people to take the holy dip in the sacred river. We all should obey lockdown rules," said another devotee.

No public gatherings are allowed in Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown. (ANI)

