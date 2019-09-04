Trolley driver fined Rs 59,000 for drunk driving in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Gurugram traffic police have penalised a trolley driver with a challan of Rs 59,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The challan was issued in accordance with the latest penalty rules imposed for traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Apart from driving while drunk, the trolley driver was also not carrying the required documents when he was stopped by the police on Tuesday.

"Gurugram Traffic Police is working under the provisions of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under which challans are being issued," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime Shamsher Singh.

"If a challan has been issued to the driver for not carrying required documents, the amount will be deducted once the driver produces the original documents. So we can't tell the final deduction now," he added.

The ACP urged people to follow traffic rules. (ANI)

