Troops displayed boldness in standing up to "aggressive designs" posed along LoC, LAC, says Lt Gen YK Joshi

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, northern command, Lieutenant General YK Joshi on Saturday lauded the armed forces of the country and said that the troops displayed boldness in standing up to "aggressive designs" posed along the Line of Control(LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The troops of our Armed forces have displayed boldness in standing up to the aggressive designs posed along the LoC and LAC in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," the army officer said.

A top army officer while addressing at northern command investiture ceremony here on Saturday said, "There has been a reduction in terrorism-related incidents, stone-pelting activities and protests as a result of tireless efforts of the security forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Lt Gen YK Joshi said that there are less than 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir. He thanked the armed forces for their efforts on a continuous basis.

He added that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our Army always stands with the common people and is providing them with all possible help.

The Army Commander commended all ranks of Northern Command for their dedication and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice on the borders and in the battle against various security challenges. (ANI)