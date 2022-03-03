Trout breeding showing positive results in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): The breeding process of trout fish is in full swing and showing good results in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Department of Fisheries in Jammu and Kashmir has a specialised Trout fish farm in Laribal located in Dachigam national park where the breeding of trout fishes is done.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Director of the fisheries department said, "The breeding has been successful where 75 per cent of the eggs laid by the trout fishes are saved and they start to grow. It takes a total time of three to four months in the whole process. The experts from the department are applying scientific methods in the process."



He added, "Once the fish lays eggs, these are segregated. After the segregation, all the eggs are kept in trays and experts monitor the development. Other activities such as applying medicines, maintaining the water level in the tray, and removing the dead eggs are done."



The trout breeding process began at the end of November last year and will be ending in the mid of March.

"The consumption of Trout fish is increasing in Kashmir valley and hence there is a need to increase the availability of the fish. The breeding process which is being carried out here is showing good results, Bhat added. (ANI)

