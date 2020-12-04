TRS, AIMIM have lost morally in GHMC polls, says Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Stating that Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of everyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Friday said both the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have lost morally in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

The BJP secured 48 seats in the GHMC elections, while AIMIM and Congress bagged 44 and 2 seats respectively.

"I would like to thank the people of Hyderabad for having chosen BJP based on a good governance model. The Hyderabad election results are a win for democratic politics and the politics of inclusive development that Prime Minister Narendra Modi espouses as opposed to the politics of family-run enterprises masquerading as political parties," Bhupender Yadav told ANI.

"People in Hyderabad have reposed their faith in the leadership of PM Modi and his vision of good governance for people everywhere in India by voting for BJP. Both TRS and AIMIM have lost morally in Hyderabad elections. Those who branded BJP as a party of the north must take note: BJP is a party of everyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," he said.



Hitting out at the TRS government in the state, Yadav said these elections were "dynasty versus democracy".

"These elections were 'dynasty versus democracy' and people have chosen good governance over everything else. BJP's numbers have increased over 10 times since the last election," he said.

"As far as the question of the mayor is concerned, we are committed to working for the welfare of the state and its people, and whatever role is assigned to us we will focus on that," he added.

The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time in the GHMC elections.

In the last election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 99 seats. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven seats won by other parties and Independents. (ANI)

