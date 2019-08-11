AICC national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan addressing media persons in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo/ANI
AICC national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan addressing media persons in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo/ANI

TRS and BJP have hatched a secret conspiracy to damage Congress in Telangana: Dr Dasoju Sravan

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:36 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Sunday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP have hatched a "secret conspiracy" to damage the Congress party in Telangana.
Speaking to media persons here, Sravan alleged that TRS and BJP were sharing the common objective of causing damage to the Congress party.
"During their visit to Telangana, all Union Ministers were praising the TRS government. In return, the TRS was extending unconditional support to all the decisions of BJP government," he said.
"Both the parties are working in 'made for each other' mode. In contrast to the real behaviour and understanding, they are misleading the people by enacting the drama of rivalry," claimed Sravan.
He said that there was neither any scope nor hope of BJP emerging as a political force in Telangana.
"BJP candidates could not secure deposit in 103 out of 119 Assembly seats in the elections held last year in December. Despite having such a humiliating performance, BJP leaders were making tall claims of emerging as an alternative to the ruling party," he said.
The Congress leader said that the BJP neither got an opportunity nor will get one to strengthen itself in Telangana.
"The victory of BJP on four Lok Sabha seats in last elections was totally accidental and unexpected. It made its leaders start day-dreaming about winning next Assembly elections. BJP could never become an alternative to the Congress. This dream of BJP leaders will remain unrealised," he said.
Citing several examples of a strong friendship between TRS and BJP, he reminded that when Prime Minister Narender Modi visited Gajwel on August 7, 2016 to inaugurate Mission Bhagiratha scheme, both Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao praised each other.
KCR went to the extent of saying that Telangana does not want anything from the Centre but he wants a little space in PM Modi's heart.
The Congress leader asked as to why the BJP Government was not conducting fast track investigation into the ESI and PF scams involving KCR despite the CBI registering a case.
He challenged the BJP leaders to convince their party's government at the Centre to order CBI probe into the cases of gangster Nayeem, Miyapur land scam, drugs mafia and irregularities in the irrigation projects.
He also asked TRS leaders to clarify whether or not their party gave unconditional support to the BJP government on decisions like demonetisation, GST, elections of President and Vice President of India, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, NITI Aayog chairman, Triple Talaq Bill, RTI Amendment Bill and Article 370.
He alleged that the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act like a steel factory at Bayyaram, Railway Coach Factory at Qazipet, Tribal University and national status for an irrigation project remained unfulfilled. (ANI)

