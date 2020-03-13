TRS announces candidates for RS poll

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday announced his party candidates for the Rajya Sabha poll from the state.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader Dr K Keshav Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker KR Suresh Reddy have been fielded for the RS poll.

They will file their nominations on March 13. The voting will take place on March 26. (ANI)

