TRS failed to fulfil its promises, has fooled people of Hyderabad, says BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has failed to fulfil its promises and has fooled the people of Hyderabad time and again, Minister of State for Union Ministry of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

Asserting that the people are inclined towards BJP for the upcoming GHMC elections, he said that the BJP has been working for a long time now with the people of Hyderabad.

"Back in 2016, TRS had mentioned in its manifesto that a double bedroom flat will be given to all the poor in the city. It's been five years now since they promised double bedroom flats. Where are the promised flats? Why isn't TRS fulfilling its promises and on what basis are they going to ask for votes in the GHMC elections?" Reddy said.

He requested the people to question the TRS leaders on the promise of double bedroom flats and ask how many people have been issued houses. "People have been fooled by the TRS party time and again," Reddy said.

"Back in 2014, as soon as K Chandrashekar Rao became the Chief Minister of Telangana, he said that he would change Hyderabad into a world-class city and said Hyderabad will the next Istanbul and Dallas. Today, even after light rains, Hyderabad city gets flooded at various places. Set aside Dallas and Istanbul, the people of Hyderabad are suffering from the lack of basic infrastructure like roads and drainage system," he added.

Reddy said that nearly six lakh houses have been inundated due to recent floods.

"Nearly 15 lakh people have become homeless due to the rains as of government records. If the government has spent Rs 67,000 crore on the development of Hyderabad then where is the development? The roads still have potholes, the drainage system has not been repaired then on what has Rs 67,000 crores been spent," Reddy said.

"TRS claims that Metro in Hyderabad has been brought by them but even before TRS came into power, Metro work started in Hyderabad. TRS along with AIMIM has stopped the metro to the old city. Tank Bund has been polluted with industrial waste and they promised to clean Tank Bund and yet failed to keep the promise," he added.

Reddy said that the TRS must explain to the people of Hyderabad how they have developed Hyderabad. "TRS is trying to win by putting up hoarding and by making fake allegations. Hyderabad is a place of diversity and we are proud of it. If BJP wins in the GHMC election will work for the development of Hyderabad," he said.

Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)