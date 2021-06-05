TRS' K Kavitha meets Australian CG in Chennai, discusses issues around bilateral ties

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TSR) Member of Legislative Council, Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday met virtually with Sarah Kirlew, the Australian Consul-General in Chennai on the occasion of first anniversary of the conclusion of Australia-India Strategic Partnership.

According to an official release, they both discussed various issues around India-Australia relations and the role that Indian states can play in the economic growth of the country as well as sustainable development.

During the meeting, Kirlew highlighted Australia's enthusiasm to "discuss ways to advance our (Australian High Commission in India's) relationship with Telangana across people to people strategic and economic ties".

She extended her wishes on the recently passed occasion of the Telangana Formation Day (June 2, 2021). She also congratulated Kavitha on her proactive role in promoting and being a role model for women leaders in India.

Kirlew, highlighted the recent work done by the Australian government to promote student safety and informed that even during the COVID pandemic many students from abroad and of Indian origin stayed back in Australia on their campuses and received support from the universities.

The Consul General observed that students are an important part of the India-Australia bilateral relationship. Kirlew highlighted Australia's respect and commitment to promote and safeguard the interests of immigrants and shared that Australia is a country where 50 per cent of the population has at least one grandparent who was born overseas.

Kirlew observed that Telangana, and specifically Hyderabad has come up as one of the most attractive destinations for investors from Australia and shared that a few Australian companies have recently moved to Telangana and more are planning to set up base in Hyderabad as well - one of them being Telestar Communications, one of Australia's largest communications and IT firms.

They both shared commitments to promote India and Australia relationships and highlighted the importance of positive strategic developments such as the Quadlrilateral security grouping between India, Australia, Japan, and the USA which have brought both the countries even closer.

Kirlew focused on Australia's commitment and contributions towards supporting the manufacturing capacities to provide a billion COVID vaccines. Kavitha closed by remarking that "I truly hope that these two nations (India and Australia), in view of the emerging geopolitical situations, continue their dialogue and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with each other." (ANI)