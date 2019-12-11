TRS lawmakers protest in Parliament premises, seek release of GST dues to Telangana

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A group of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lawmakers on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament premises, seeking the release of GST dues to Telangana from the central government.

The TRS members held placards which read -- 'Release GST dues to Telangana State'.

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting in Hyderabad on the state's financial position.

He also wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to release Rs 4,531 crores in GST dues pending from the central government.

A release from Chief Minister's Office said that the central government was making "tall claims on a daily basis both in the Parliament and outside that there is no effect of an economic slowdown in the country but the facts are quite different from this".

The Chief Minister has also instructed all departments to reduce expenditure in tune with the reduction in funds from the Centre. (ANI)

