TRS leader K Kavitha meets supporters after CBI questioning

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday hours after CBI interrogation met party workers at her residence in Hyderabad.



TRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday was questioned by a CBI team for over seven hours in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

On December 6, Kavitha said she would be available for questioning at her residence at 11 am on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Earlier, CBI wrote to her stating that it would visit her residence at 11 am on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the case.



Kavitha had earlier written to the probe agency seeking deferment of summons, slated on December 6, to anytime between December 11 and 15 (except 13) because of her preoccupied schedule.

The CBI had earlier summoned her on December 6 in connection with the case.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in the case. The new excise Policy of the Delhi government was scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.

The chargesheet submitted by the CBI in the liquor 'scam' case, however, did not include Sisodia's name.

The chargesheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally. (ANI)

