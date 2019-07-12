TRS leader Nalluri Srinivas, kidnapped three days ago, found dead in Chattisgarh

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Nalluri Srinivas, who was kidnapped by Maoists three days ago, was found dead in Sukma District of Chattisgarh on Friday.

"Three days ago few Maoists had kidnapped Srinivas from Kottur village here. Today, he was found brutally killed by Maoists in Puttapadu village of Sukma District in Chattisgarh," Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt told ANI.

A letter was also recovered from the body in which Maoists allegedly said that they killed Srinivas because he turned a police informer.

"The body is being taken to his the village," he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (ANI)

